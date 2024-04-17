Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,961,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 2,093,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 700.5 days.
Canadian Western Bank Price Performance
CBWBF opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.55.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
