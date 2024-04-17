Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,961,500 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 2,093,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 700.5 days.

CBWBF opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

