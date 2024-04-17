Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 2,076 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,431,000 after acquiring an additional 129,387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 684,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,500,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 611,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 16,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 428,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 31,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

