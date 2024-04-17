Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 116,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 52,167 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP opened at $159.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average of $154.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

