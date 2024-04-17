Capital Analysts LLC Sells 891 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 184,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 35,444 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.