Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 5,239 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

