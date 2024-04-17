Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 657 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWOB opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

