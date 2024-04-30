Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after buying an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,691 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,868,673. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.71. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

