Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 37,618 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE LOW traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $228.84. The company had a trading volume of 648,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,731. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.06 and a 200 day moving average of $220.18.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.52.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

