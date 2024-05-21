BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 10,000 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 364.56 and a quick ratio of 364.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

