Capital Analysts LLC Sells 44,884 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,884 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $41.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

