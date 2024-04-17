Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after buying an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after buying an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after acquiring an additional 77,428 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,917,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,964,000 after acquiring an additional 167,990 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

