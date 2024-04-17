Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 452,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,167.0 days.
Capricorn Metals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRNLF opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.05. Capricorn Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.25.
About Capricorn Metals
