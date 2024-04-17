Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMDXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CMDXF opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $7.80.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.