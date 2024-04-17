Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Grows By 8.9%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,123,400 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 18,473,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 50,308.5 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS CICOF opened at $1.14 on Wednesday. COSCO SHIPPING has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

