CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 795.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after buying an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,073,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,308,000 after buying an additional 132,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Price Performance

CBRE stock opened at $85.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $98.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

