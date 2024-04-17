Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 52,469 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,469 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Humana worth $55,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Up 0.9 %

HUM opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.