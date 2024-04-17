Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 6,039 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 240,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,382,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 9,235 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $203,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,649,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Down 0.4 %

BBW stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $393.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

