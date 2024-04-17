Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $517,000 Position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.89. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

