Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 8,609 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $261,364.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,285.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $468,194.86. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $3,992,448. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 100.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

