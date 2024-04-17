Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $67.99 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 68,371 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $67,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Stock Down 0.8 %

CMCSA stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

