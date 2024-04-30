StockNews.com Downgrades DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

DLH Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLHC opened at $10.79 on Friday. DLH has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $153.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. DLH had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other DLH news, insider Jeanine M. Christian sold 3,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $65,003.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,125 shares in the company, valued at $358,913.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DLH by 16.7% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 505,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 72,173 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 803,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,275 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DLH by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 6.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

