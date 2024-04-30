VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

VNRX stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.35.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VolitionRx stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of VolitionRx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

