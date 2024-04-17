Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lifted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $253.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.