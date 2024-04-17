Coty (NYSE:COTY) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s current price.

COTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

Coty stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. Coty has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth $47,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

