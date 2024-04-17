Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Rubicon Technology has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

