Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.63 Per Share

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.15. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

