Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.63 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2024

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.627 per share on Thursday, April 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.60.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ GLDI opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.15. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $131.47 and a 12-month high of $152.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of 195.21 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDI. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 573.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 418,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 356,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 470,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.