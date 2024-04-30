Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 3.3%

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.29 and last traded at $12.33. 16,907,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 53,792,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 151.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,496,403 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $55,845,000 after buying an additional 2,707,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

