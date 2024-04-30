SingularityNET Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $84.64 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $791.30 million and $84.64 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,951.06 or 0.99816813 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012332 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050192 with 1,282,172,952.153369 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.86350617 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $72,991,221.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

