Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.9-$856.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.25 million.

MIR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 2,312,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mirion Technologies has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $11.49.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MIR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, CFO Brian Schopfer sold 90,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,167 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

