Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Cuts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 1.2% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.05% of AerCap worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 2,056,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $88.44. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

