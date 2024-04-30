Auxano Advisors LLC Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,738 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HP by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,966,113 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $76,229,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HP by 23.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,291 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 765,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $22,960,000 after buying an additional 358,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,082.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Down 0.6 %

HPQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.09. 5,551,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,920,943. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.11.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

