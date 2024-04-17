Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 188,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 188,706 shares.The stock last traded at $13.71 and had previously closed at $14.12.

Diversified Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Get Diversified Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Diversified Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.