Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $175,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.46. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

