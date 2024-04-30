Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Price Performance

Antero Resources stock opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $34.34.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after buying an additional 173,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.