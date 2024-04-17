Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 229 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.35 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a current ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

