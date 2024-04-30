Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 155 ($1.95) price target on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Oxford Metrics in a report on Friday, April 19th.
Oxford Metrics Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oxford Metrics news, insider Catherine Robertson sold 94,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £93,060 ($116,894.86). 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Oxford Metrics Company Profile
Oxford Metrics plc operates as a smart sensing and software company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets. The company also provides sales, marketing, and customer support services.
