Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Update

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Emerald Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:EEX opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Emerald has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerald by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 1,887.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Emerald in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Further Reading

