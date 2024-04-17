Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price at $49.75

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMAR. UBS Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $219,268.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $101,182.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,168.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,207 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 26.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 792,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Smartsheet by 20.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

