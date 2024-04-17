Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,193,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 2,382,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $27.40.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

