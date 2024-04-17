Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 157,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 169,795 shares.The stock last traded at $43.00 and had previously closed at $42.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

Get Ternium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Ternium by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.