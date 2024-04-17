iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 3.2% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.25. 3,489,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 8,399,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

iQIYI Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 92.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

