WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.12 and last traded at $48.58. Approximately 92,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 375,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Get WNS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 62.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 387,378 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in WNS by 86.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 802.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in WNS by 19.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.