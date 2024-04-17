Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.77 and last traded at $5.75. 90,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 515,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, Director Wade Oosterman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Stagwell by 66.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stagwell by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

