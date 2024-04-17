Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Flat Glass Group stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products.

