Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 687,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Flat Glass Group Price Performance
Flat Glass Group stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38.
Flat Glass Group Company Profile
