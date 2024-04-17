Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 311,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,090,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VSAT

Viasat Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Viasat by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.