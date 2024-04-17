Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 284,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,136,000 after buying an additional 153,876 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $145.87. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.