Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 66 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $378.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.98 and a 200-day moving average of $369.11. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $323.21 and a 1-year high of $398.82.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

