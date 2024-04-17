Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SAB Biotherapeutics (SABS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS):

4/16/2024 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2024 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2024 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $3.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2024 – SAB Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SABS stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,310,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

