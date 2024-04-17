Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

