Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 763 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2 %

Amphenol stock opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.17. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

